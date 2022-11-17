Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the October 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 621,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Global Ship Lease Trading Down 0.5 %

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

Shares of GSL stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $17.69. 9,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $30.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

