Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NYSEARCA:CATH) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NYSEARCA:CATH – Get Rating) rose 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.17 and last traded at $48.74. Approximately 40,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 45,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.39.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average of $47.91.
