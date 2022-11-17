GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s (GFS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $78.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.70.
Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $64.24 on Wednesday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.66.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
