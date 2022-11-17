GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s (GFS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $78.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.70.

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $64.24 on Wednesday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFS. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 511.9% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,178,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,897,000 after buying an additional 7,678,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,582,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,008,000 after buying an additional 3,135,640 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 665.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,961,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,026 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 69.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,782,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,914,000 after acquiring an additional 732,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

