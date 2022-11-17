Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.778 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLOB. StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Globant from $249.00 to $219.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on Globant from $248.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Globant from $303.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $248.13.

Globant Price Performance

Globant stock traded down $6.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.52. 357,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.36. Globant has a 1 year low of $155.01 and a 1 year high of $324.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.22 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Globant will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Globant by 22.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 268.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Globant by 10.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Globant in the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

