Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.778 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLOB. StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Globant from $249.00 to $219.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on Globant from $248.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Globant from $303.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $248.13.
Globant Price Performance
Globant stock traded down $6.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.52. 357,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.36. Globant has a 1 year low of $155.01 and a 1 year high of $324.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Globant by 22.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 268.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Globant by 10.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Globant in the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.
Globant Company Profile
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
