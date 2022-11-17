Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the shipping company on Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th.

Golden Ocean Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.6% per year over the last three years. Golden Ocean Group has a payout ratio of 158.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Golden Ocean Group to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 203.4%.

NASDAQ:GOGL traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,441,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,197. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.33. Golden Ocean Group has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.91.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $250.04 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 50.93% and a return on equity of 34.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

GOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 285.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,658,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,295,000 after buying an additional 2,709,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,387,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,465,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,798,000 after buying an additional 1,076,285 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 1,282.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 886,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after buying an additional 822,272 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 139.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after buying an additional 390,850 shares during the period. 38.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

