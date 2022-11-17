Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $352,225.16 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 8,764 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $352,225.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,319,106.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 3,702 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $148,598.28.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 1,106 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $44,317.42.

On Monday, October 31st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 35,801 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $1,470,705.08.

On Friday, August 26th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 4,014 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $242,927.28.

Goosehead Insurance stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.60. The stock had a trading volume of 209,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,980.98 and a beta of 1.20. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $146.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 155.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 62.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,074,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,563,000 after buying an additional 1,182,690 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,995,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 30.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 118.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

