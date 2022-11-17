Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the October 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of GSHD stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.61. 6,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,657. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,980.98 and a beta of 1.20. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $146.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.54.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

In other news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 3,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $232,677.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,954,735.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 1,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $44,317.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,303,224.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 3,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $232,677.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,954,735.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,993 shares of company stock valued at $358,237 and have sold 143,541 shares valued at $6,119,973. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.