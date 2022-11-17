Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the October 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.
Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance
Shares of GSHD stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.61. 6,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,657. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,980.98 and a beta of 1.20. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $146.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.54.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.
Goosehead Insurance Company Profile
Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.
