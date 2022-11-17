Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Acquires 500 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 50,000.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 817.2% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 412.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of EXPE stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.53. 63,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960,888. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.17. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.02 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.64.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.