Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 3,227.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,326 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 346.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 683 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,627 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.64. The stock had a trading volume of 492,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,575,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.30.

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $353,977.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,447,057. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 6,495 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $353,977.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,447,057. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 66,493 shares of company stock valued at $4,466,529 over the last three months. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

