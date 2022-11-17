Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Invests $121,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.67. 84,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,299,488. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.90.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FANG shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

