Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Sells 8,641 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,641 shares during the quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 21.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after purchasing an additional 307,481 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after acquiring an additional 121,831 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in PayPal by 79.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in PayPal by 8.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.02.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,528,843. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $213.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.