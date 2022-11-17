Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Trims Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 2.9% of Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after buying an additional 5,868,493 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Mastercard by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after buying an additional 5,053,394 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 35,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,811,000 after buying an additional 2,783,598 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $640,957,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Mastercard by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,404,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $758,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.26.

MA traded down $1.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $340.87. 68,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,045. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.71.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

