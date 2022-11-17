GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.32

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and traded as high as $5.42. GrainCorp shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 1,006 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GrainCorp from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday.

GrainCorp Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00.

About GrainCorp

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles, markets, and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, canola, and specialty commodities; handles, processes, stores, and transports grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

Featured Articles

