Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Short Interest Update

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the October 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Gratomic Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of CBULF opened at $0.27 on Thursday. Gratomic has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30.
About Gratomic
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gratomic (CBULF)
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
- Should you still buy Chevron’s stock ex-dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for Gratomic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gratomic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.