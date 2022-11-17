GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Shares of GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 150000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

GreenSpace Brands Trading Up 33.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$10.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85.

Get GreenSpace Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at GreenSpace Brands

In other GreenSpace Brands news, insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired 3,128,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$62,576.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,455,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$969,117.36.

About GreenSpace Brands

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. The company offers its products primarily under the brands of LOVE CHILD ORGANICS, a developer and producer of organic, natural, and nutritionally-rich food products for infants, toddlers, and children; CENTRAL ROAST, a snacking brand featuring an assortment of nuts, seeds, popcorns, and other snacks; and GO VEGGIE, a provider of dairy-free/lactose free products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSpace Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSpace Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.