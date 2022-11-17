Grin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $591,926.41 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 17th. Grin has a market cap of $3.73 million and approximately $591,926.41 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grin has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0380 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,875.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00371468 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00024008 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00117286 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.66 or 0.00792009 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.71 or 0.00620511 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00231551 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

