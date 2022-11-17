Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the October 15th total of 5,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 918,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gritstone bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 22,727.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 48.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gritstone bio Price Performance
Gritstone bio stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,570,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,995. The company has a market capitalization of $280.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.63. Gritstone bio has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Gritstone bio
Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.
See Also
