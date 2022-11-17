Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the October 15th total of 5,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 918,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gritstone bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 22,727.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 48.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

Gritstone bio Price Performance

Gritstone bio stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,570,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,995. The company has a market capitalization of $280.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.63. Gritstone bio has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Gritstone bio

GRTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Gritstone bio from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gritstone bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.