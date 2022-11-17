Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Group 1 Automotive has increased its dividend by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Group 1 Automotive has a dividend payout ratio of 3.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to earn $38.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.9%.

Shares of GPI traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $193.10. 165,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,412. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $136.16 and a 52 week high of $212.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.61.

GPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total value of $5,212,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,142.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,180,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total value of $5,212,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,142.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $6,286,640. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after purchasing an additional 251,565 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 185,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,084,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $12,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

