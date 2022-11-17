Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Short Interest Update

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,800 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the October 15th total of 231,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 484,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at Grove Collaborative

In related news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 64,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $242,576.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,254.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 330,599 shares of company stock worth $943,944 in the last 90 days.

Get Grove Collaborative alerts:

Institutional Trading of Grove Collaborative

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 13,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

Grove Collaborative Stock Down 12.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of GROV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 582,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,243. Grove Collaborative has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.54.

GROV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Grove Collaborative in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Grove Collaborative in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Grove Collaborative from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Grove Collaborative Company Profile

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.

Featured Articles

