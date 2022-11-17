Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) Shares Down 4.5%

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) was down 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 814,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,023,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Guardforce AI Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36.

Get Guardforce AI alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardforce AI

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Guardforce AI stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Guardforce AI at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Guardforce AI

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company's services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guardforce AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardforce AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.