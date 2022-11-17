Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Has $990,000 Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,433,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $276,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,604 shares during the last quarter. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,417,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,135,000 after buying an additional 372,960 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.46.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group Company Profile

NYSE:BABA traded up $5.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,897,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,639,480. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $168.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.05. The company has a market capitalization of $222.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.