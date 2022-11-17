Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 15.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,122,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE DHR traded down $7.56 on Thursday, reaching $258.60. The company had a trading volume of 84,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.40 and its 200 day moving average is $264.29. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,530 shares of company stock worth $8,015,916 in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Danaher



Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.



