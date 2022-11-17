Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Sells 348 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $72.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,204,744 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.14.

