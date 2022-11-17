Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the October 15th total of 5,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 745,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 17.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Insider Transactions at Guess’

In related news, Director Anthony Chidoni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $166,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guess’

Guess’ Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new position in Guess’ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Guess’ during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Guess’ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guess’ by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Guess’ by 244.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. 57.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GES traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.69. The company had a trading volume of 881,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,257. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.16. Guess’ has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.52 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Guess’ will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess’ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Guess”s payout ratio is 45.92%.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

