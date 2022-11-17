Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the October 15th total of 5,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 745,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 17.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.
Insider Transactions at Guess’
In related news, Director Anthony Chidoni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $166,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guess’
Guess’ Stock Performance
NYSE GES traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.69. The company had a trading volume of 881,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,257. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.16. Guess’ has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27.
Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.52 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Guess’ will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Guess’ Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Guess”s payout ratio is 45.92%.
About Guess’
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guess’ (GES)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.