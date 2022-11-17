H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) SVP Sells $2,297,638.08 in Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) SVP James J. East sold 30,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $2,297,638.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

H.B. Fuller Stock Down 0.6 %

H.B. Fuller stock opened at $75.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.54. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $57.36 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 19th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 21.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 8,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

