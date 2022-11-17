Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Position Boosted by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,083 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,761,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460,366 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Halliburton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,612,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,333,250,000 after purchasing an additional 915,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Halliburton by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,765,090 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,187,564,000 after purchasing an additional 289,098 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $677,566,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Halliburton by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,448,376 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $547,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,392 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton stock opened at $37.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 2.23. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average of $32.37.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton to $43.90 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.68.

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

