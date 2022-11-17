Halma plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.86 (LON:HLMA)

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.86 ($0.09) per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Halma Price Performance

HLMA opened at GBX 2,244 ($26.37) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,125.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,148.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80. Halma has a 1 year low of GBX 1,855.30 ($21.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,270 ($38.43). The stock has a market cap of £8.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,550.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLMA has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Halma from GBX 2,980 ($35.02) to GBX 2,260 ($26.56) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($24.68) price target on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 1,960 ($23.03) to GBX 1,820 ($21.39) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,293.50 ($26.95).

About Halma

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

