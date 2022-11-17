Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 1.4 %

HASI stock opened at $31.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.24. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 107.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

Insider Activity

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, Director Richard J. Osborne purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.58 per share, with a total value of $28,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,734.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard J. Osborne acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.58 per share, for a total transaction of $28,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,734.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.26 per share, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,028,832.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $623,355. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

