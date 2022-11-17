Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) PT Lowered to $1.50 at Robert W. Baird

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 105.48% from the stock’s previous close.
HARP has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.
Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Down 6.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ HARP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 126,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,534. The company has a market cap of $24.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $8.20.
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.
