Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) PT Lowered to $1.50 at Robert W. Baird

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2022

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARPGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 105.48% from the stock’s previous close.

HARP has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HARP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 126,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,534. The company has a market cap of $24.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $8.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HARP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,809,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after buying an additional 95,355 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 34,392 shares during the period. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 3,145.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 562,053 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 51.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 163,680 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

See Also

Stock Target Advisor logo

Analyst Recommendations for Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.