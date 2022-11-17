Hartline Investment Corp Acquires 13,457 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,457 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.09. The stock had a trading volume of 274,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,780,439. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $81.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.94 and a 200 day moving average of $73.98. The firm has a market cap of $163.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,582,900 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

