Hartline Investment Corp Buys 28,528 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,528 shares during the period. Marriott International comprises approximately 2.1% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $14,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter worth $856,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 383.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 33,588 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 35.6% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.4% during the second quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 380,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,743,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 10.5% during the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 68,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.98. 79,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,407. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.88 and a 200 day moving average of $154.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.43.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

