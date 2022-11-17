Hartline Investment Corp Has $692,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hartline Investment Corp lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Danaher by 20.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 100,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,955 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $26,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 8.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 30.3% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of Danaher by 4.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 5,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $5.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $260.18. 63,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,696,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.29. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.68.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,175,915.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,530 shares of company stock valued at $8,015,916 over the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHR. Barclays decreased their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.50.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

