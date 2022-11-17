Hartline Investment Corp Purchases 35,239 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 316.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,377 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,239 shares during the quarter. Splunk accounts for about 1.1% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Splunk were worth $7,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.52.

Splunk Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $79.66. 85,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,166. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $150.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.56. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.64. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.63) EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.