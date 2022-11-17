Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Decreases Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUM. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.35. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $41.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Summit Materials

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SUM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $28.50 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.