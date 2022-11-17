Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $81,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 812.3% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 8,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $48.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $93.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average of $48.37. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $69.11.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

