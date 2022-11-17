Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New $67,000 Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,068,764,000 after buying an additional 824,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Tower by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,339,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,683 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,213,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,560,871,000 after purchasing an additional 112,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,004,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,534,781,000 after buying an additional 440,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $274.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on American Tower to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.47.

American Tower Stock Down 0.2 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $219.15 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $294.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

