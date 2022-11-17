Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Hawthorn Bancshares Price Performance
NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $22.91 on Friday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $27.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $155.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.46.
Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.
