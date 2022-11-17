Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $22.91 on Friday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $27.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $155.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 13,718 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 66,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

