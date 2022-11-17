Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,328 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.8% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,870,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,534 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Intel by 9.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852,666 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,075,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,363 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 73,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,872. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,714,232. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $122.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

