Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has $526,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,888 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 31,972 shares during the quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Starbucks by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $995,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,270,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Starbucks by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,916,245 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $447,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,289,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $754,057,000 after buying an additional 1,720,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.04.
Insider Buying and Selling
Starbucks Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,258,960. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.79. The company has a market cap of $110.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80.
Starbucks Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 75.18%.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Further Reading
