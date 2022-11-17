Hayek Kallen Investment Management Sells 111 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.95.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,645,708. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.04. The stock has a market cap of $460.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

