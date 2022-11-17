Hayek Kallen Investment Management Takes $218,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,780 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,127 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.30. 9,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.17. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

