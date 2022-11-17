Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Major Shareholder Sells $27,873,588.96 in Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 2,826,936 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $27,873,588.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,901,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,810,130.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE HAYW traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.61. 1,265,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,999. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 918.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Hayward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAYW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Hayward from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hayward from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hayward from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hayward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

