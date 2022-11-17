HC Wainwright Weighs in on Scholar Rock Holding Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Scholar Rock in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.35) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.01). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Scholar Rock’s current full-year earnings is ($2.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.54) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.08) EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Scholar Rock from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.43.

SRRK opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $319.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 10.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Scholar Rock has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 48.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,884,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,058,000 after purchasing an additional 611,159 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 47.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 20.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 222,651 shares during the period.

In other news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus bought 130,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $1,047,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,980,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,201,370.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

