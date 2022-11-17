H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 643,500 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the October 15th total of 739,500 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

H&E Equipment Services Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HEES traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.86. The stock had a trading volume of 173,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,901. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.12. H&E Equipment Services has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

In related news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 6,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $279,085.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,001.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,319,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,084,000 after purchasing an additional 69,889 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,305,000 after acquiring an additional 55,281 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,231,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 22.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,186,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,622,000 after acquiring an additional 214,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 679,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,680,000 after acquiring an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HEES. UBS Group dropped their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

