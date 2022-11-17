Head to Head Contrast: Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) & CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK)

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) and CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Augmedix and CannaSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augmedix -81.80% -178.08% -52.78% CannaSys N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Augmedix and CannaSys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augmedix $22.17 million 2.09 -$17.85 million ($0.63) -1.97 CannaSys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CannaSys has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Augmedix.

61.8% of Augmedix shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Augmedix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of CannaSys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Augmedix and CannaSys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augmedix 0 0 2 0 3.00 CannaSys 0 0 0 0 N/A

Augmedix currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 343.55%. Given Augmedix’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Augmedix is more favorable than CannaSys.

Summary

Augmedix beats CannaSys on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Augmedix

(Get Rating)

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones or Google Glass. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About CannaSys

(Get Rating)

CannaSys, Inc. provides technology services for the cannabis industry. The company offers Citizen Toke, a text-message-based transaction and promotion platform focused on user acquisition and customer engagement for both regulated cannabis retailers and branded products companies. It also offers BumpUp Rewards, a membership rewards loyalty program designed for social media ties and an electronic solution for providing gifts, points, and discounts to friends and family; and CannaLIMS, a laboratory management information system product focuses on the cannabis marketplace. The company's products serve medical and recreational growers, dispensers, and customers. CannaSys, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

