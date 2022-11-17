Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,093,900 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,200,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shell stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.68. 75,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,835,835. The stock has a market cap of $200.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.52. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($33.61) to GBX 2,922 ($34.34) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($31.73) to GBX 2,550 ($29.96) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($35.25) to GBX 2,900 ($34.08) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,127.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

