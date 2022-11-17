Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 1,271,630 Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,271,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,882,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.77% of Alkermes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 1,260.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ALKS. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $32.79.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $252.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.45 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

