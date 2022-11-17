Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,514,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 329,469 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 7.22% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $204,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA KRE traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.41. 211,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,545,743. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.03. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.09 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

