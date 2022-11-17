Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $71.76 Million Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,161,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,752 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $71,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 196.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 108.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 85.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 0.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 143,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PDD. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

NASDAQ:PDD traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.51. The company had a trading volume of 349,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,782,988. The company has a market cap of $88.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $93.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.84 and a 200 day moving average of $55.89.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

