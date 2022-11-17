Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,191,342 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 475,111 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Bank of Montreal worth $114,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BMO. Desjardins reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Bank of Montreal stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.61. 27,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,930. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.34. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.086 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

